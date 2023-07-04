Latest iQOO Neo 7 Pro launches in India for pre-booking — prices, availability, specs here

The smartphone will be available in two elegant colour options: Fearless Flame and Dark Storm.

Smartphone maker iQOO announced on Tuesday, July 4, that it is set to launch the latest iQOO Neo 7 Pro on July 15. Pre-booking for the smartphone is currently open on Amazon.in and the iQOO e-store.

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and an independent gaming chip (IG Chip). The device also comes with 120W FlashCharge technology, allowing the 5,000mAh battery to charge to 100 percent in just 30 minutes, as per the company.

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. Additionally, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro is equipped with extended RAM 3.0, which enables an 8GB RAM phone to be expanded to a 16GB RAM phone.