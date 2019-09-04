#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Latest iPhone launch likely on Sept 10: Specifications, features, prices leaked!

Updated : September 04, 2019 01:29 PM IST

Apple has unveiled the eagerly awaited date for its September special event, where it is widely expected to announce the latest iPhones.
In an invitation that read â€˜By innovations only', the Cupertino tech giant teased a five-coloured version of its logo, which could imply newer shades for the iPhone.
With the event getting closer, extensive details of the iPhones, which are believed to be called iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max, are being leaked online.
Latest iPhone launch likely on Sept 10: Specifications, features, prices leaked!
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Geojit Financial sees 12% upside potential in this large-cap stock. Here's why

Geojit Financial sees 12% upside potential in this large-cap stock. Here's why

LinkedIn Top Startups: Aditya Ghosh reveals the secret of Oyo becoming the No. 1 startup to work for in India Â Â 

LinkedIn Top Startups: Aditya Ghosh reveals the secret of Oyo becoming the No. 1 startup to work for in India Â Â 

These tech companies received most H-1B visas in first three quarters of 2019

These tech companies received most H-1B visas in first three quarters of 2019

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV