Latest iPhone launch likely on Sept 10: Specifications, features, prices leaked!

Apple has unveiled the eagerly awaited date for its September special event, where it is widely expected to announce the latest iPhones. It will be held on Tuesday, September 10 at the Steve Jobs Theatre.

In an invitation that read â€˜By innovations only', the Cupertino tech giant teased a five-coloured version of its logo, which could imply newer shades for the iPhone. The colours on the logo are not the same as the classic rainbow logo, as it comprises green, blue, yellow, red and purple.

With the event getting closer, extensive details of the iPhones, which are believed to be called iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max, are being leaked online. According to a report by Tech2, the three iPhones are going to be the successors of the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.



The new iPhone product to be pushed by the Apple conference on September 10th. So here some specs. pic.twitter.com/DiqsThGyQf

â€” Xiaomishka (@xiaomishka) September 2, 2019

iPhone 11

According to Xiaomishka, the phone will have an LCD display mirroring the iPhone XR but in a bigger size at 6.3-inches. The screen resolution will be 1792 x 828 with a 326 PPI. iPhone 11 will come with a FaceID authentication feature with reverse wireless charging. It will be powered by the new A13 chipset and will come with 4 GB RAM. The phone will have a dual-camera system at the back and a 12 MP camera in front.

iPhone 11 Pro

The phone will have a smaller 5.8-inch display. Like iPhone XS, it will have an AMOLED screen with 2346 x 1125 resolution and a 458 ppi. The phone will have FaceID authentication feature and reverse wireless charging. The device will come with Wi-Fi 6 capabilities. It will have triple-rear cameras and 12 MP front-facing camera. iPhone 11 Pro is expected to come with 6 GB of RAM.

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro Max is same as iPhone 11 Pro except for the display. The display will be 6.5-inch in size with a screen resolution of 2688 x 1242 pixels.