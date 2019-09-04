Technology
Latest iPhone launch likely on Sept 10: Specifications, features, prices leaked!
Updated : September 04, 2019 01:29 PM IST
Apple has unveiled the eagerly awaited date for its September special event, where it is widely expected to announce the latest iPhones.
In an invitation that read â€˜By innovations only', the Cupertino tech giant teased a five-coloured version of its logo, which could imply newer shades for the iPhone.
With the event getting closer, extensive details of the iPhones, which are believed to be called iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max, are being leaked online.
