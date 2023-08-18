Latest iPhone 15 rumours: Faster charging, data transfer speeds and no official leather case

The upcoming iPhone 15 series from Apple is expected to launch next month. From all the rumours that have been going around, it is safe to assume that this year’s lineup will be a major upgrade from last year’s.

9To5Mac revealed on Friday that the wired charging speeds on the iPhone 15 lineup could go as high as 35W. Currently the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus max out at 20W, and the iPhone 14 Pro models at 27W.

Several sources are also speculating that the i Phone 15 models will finally be saying goodbye to the proprietary Lighting port and moving to a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers.

While Type-C has quite a bit of an advantage over the Lightning port — which is based on the outdated USB 2.0 standard — a new report suggests that it will also have Thunderbolt support, which could be a gamechanger.

The alleged images of the USB Type-C connectors on the iPhone 15 lineup were leaked earlier this month, and now 9To5Mac suggests that these could be Thunderbolt. “This suggests that multiple models within the iPhone 15 series will support Thunderbolt/USB4's high-speed 40Gbps data transmission,” said ChargerLab, which was the first to break the news.

Devices need to have certain qualification criteria to be able to have a Thunderbolt certification. On Apple’s portfolio currently, the Macs and the iPad Pro have Thunderbolt ports. So the company isn’t exactly unfamiliar with the technology. For context, the Lighting port is capable of transmitting up to 480 Mbps as compared to the 40 Gbps on the Thunderbolt.

“This brings a lot of benefits to users, especially for professionals who need to quickly transfer ProRes videos to a computer (which currently takes a lot of time because of Lightning). The technology can also deliver more power, so users can recharge their phone in less time,” 9To5Mac said.

However, it is not yet clear whether the Thunderbolt will be available on all the models or just be limited to the Pro models, like the ProMotion display, for example.

9To5Mac also seems to believe that Apple will do away with the official leather cases for the iPhone 15 lineup but might replace it with a “new premium” material case. Most likely because of environmental reasons, given how leather has a relatively high carbon footprint and several high-end brands are moving away from the material.

Also Read: Renders suggest this is what the iPhone 15 Pro could look like