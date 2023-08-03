‘Concerns regarding security, substandard products behind import curbs on laptops, computers’

There is no prohibition on imports of these digital devices but the government was imposing licensing conditions, the source told CNBC-TV18, adding that this would ensure that substandard products do not reach India.

The restrictions imposed on imports of laptops, tablets and computers by the Indian government is aimed at safeguarding the security of citizens, according to sources in the government.

The Indian government has a policy where open, safe and trusted use is honoured. With the expansion of internet, citizens must have an ecosystem where they're not exposed to machines which pose a security risk, the source said, wishing anonymity.

The government would however allow consignments with prior bill of loading and these can reach India by August 31, the source said.

On the other hand, the restriction on import of laptops, computers and tablets is also being seen as a move to spur local production under the IT hardware Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

By reducing import dependence, the government seeks to promote domestic production of laptops, tablets, and computers, fostering job creation and economic growth.

According to observers, the restrictions maintain a balance between imports and local manufacturing. The focus is on creating a secure technology environment while benefiting from international advancements. The government's commitment to a trustworthy digital ecosystem remains central.

Regarding the re-import of goods repaired abroad, the government notification said a licence for restricted imports shall not be required for repair and return of said items.

Also, laptops, tablets, PCs , and ultra-small form factor computers and servers which are an essential part of a capital good shall be exempted from the import licencing requirements.