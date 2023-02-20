hometechnology NewsLapcare launches multimedia playback headset starting at Rs 1,299

Lapcare launches multimedia playback headset starting at Rs 1,299

1 Min(s) Read

By Pihu Yadav  Feb 20, 2023 2:29:19 PM IST (Published)

The multimedia headset with mic is priced at Rs 1,299 and is available for purchase on Amazon and all major retail stores across the country.

Consumer electronics company Lapcare, on Friday, launched its latest wired LHP-400 multimedia headset with a mic. The headset retails for Rs 1,299.

Recommended Articles

View All

Home loan rates hike | Experts answer if borrowers should wait for RBI to hit pause button

Feb 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Early heatwave alert issued, committee to monitor impact of rising temperature on wheat crop

Feb 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Here is what Minda Corp can do to trigger an open offer for Pricol

Feb 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Mega aircraft deals to open up numerous jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers

Feb 20, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


According to Lapcare, the LHP-400 over-ear headset is made of lightweight ABS material and comes with an adjustable and foldable band, movable microphone, and other ergonomic features. Lapcare's Managing Director, Atul Gupta, highlighted that the design of the headset was created with users' comfort and convenience in mind. The headphones also prevent sound leakage, making them an ideal choice for use in libraries or other quiet places.
He further said, “With LHP-400, we aim at making wearable tech more user-friendly. While designing we kept in mind that there are many who use headphones due to ear infections and cannot have music fuzzing directly in their ear canal.”
The LHP-400 headset also has an active noise-cancellation feature. It is equipped with a 40mm wire, enabling users to play on a PlayStation while wearing the headset.
The multimedia headset with mic is available for purchase on Amazon and all major retail stores across the country.
Also Read: PLAYFIT FLAUNT Review: Great display, long battery life, bluetooth calling and more, on a budget
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

headphones

Next Article

Microsoft and Google take action as chatbots churn out misinformation, insults and threats