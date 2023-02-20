Lapcare launches multimedia playback headset starting at Rs 1,299

The multimedia headset with mic is priced at Rs 1,299 and is available for purchase on Amazon and all major retail stores across the country.

Consumer electronics company Lapcare, on Friday, launched its latest wired LHP-400 multimedia headset with a mic. The headset retails for Rs 1,299.

According to Lapcare, the LHP-400 over-ear headset is made of lightweight ABS material and comes with an adjustable and foldable band, movable microphone, and other ergonomic features. Lapcare's Managing Director, Atul Gupta, highlighted that the design of the headset was created with users' comfort and convenience in mind. The headphones also prevent sound leakage, making them an ideal choice for use in libraries or other quiet places.

He further said, “With LHP-400, we aim at making wearable tech more user-friendly. While designing we kept in mind that there are many who use headphones due to ear infections and cannot have music fuzzing directly in their ear canal.”

The LHP-400 headset also has an active noise-cancellation feature. It is equipped with a 40mm wire, enabling users to play on a PlayStation while wearing the headset.