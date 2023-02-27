KV Kamath predicts ‘exciting number’ for digital economy in next 5 years

Digital India: The ex-ICICI Bank head also saw the need to recategorise the e-workplace. 'If you look at the delivery system... we call them gig workers. I think we should not call them gig workers, we should title them properly,' he told CNBC TV18.

K.V. Kamath, former ICICI Bank chief, on February 27 said that incremental contribution of the digital space to the economy will be around 20-25 percent, five years from now.

“Five years from now if we look at India, how much incremental contribution there will be to the digital economy is going to be, to me, a very exciting number. And that number, I would think, will not be less than 20 percent. I think it's in the 20-25 percent of the economy. So we are all undercounting our growth. So we have a growth that is put out now. But nobody has a fix on what digital India contribute, it's going to be a significant part not only in terms of growth, but also in terms of employment generation,” Kamath said in an exclusive chat with CNBC TV18..

He added that India is already at the start of the technological change, and the whole digital process and the impact of digitisation in India and its impact on the GDP will probably be the next exercise that economists should really work on.

Talking about the cost-benefit of tech-modernisation of businesses, Kamath said in the past five months, the cost of technology has dropped to an extent, which is unbelievable.

“I'm a strong believer in Moore's law and that is how we did a rollout in ICICI Bank going back 20-25 years. But today's costs are just unbelievable. When I started taking a deep dive into it, I had an expectation, let's say, technology costs would be x. But now I believe that technology costs really are not even 0.2x, maybe 0.1x minus five or six months back. So with this sort of change in technology costs, this is going to do the same thing that low cost of data has done to the wider public, whereas the new companies will be able to come into being at very low cost. And they could provide great service to the country. And there will indeed be some disruption as a process,” said Kamath.

Need to recategorise the workplace

Kamath mentioned that with changing times, the lines between job roles have started to blur, hence recategorising the workplace is required.

“We might need to really recategorise the workplace because, for example, if you look at the delivery system, from e-commerce, we call them gig workers. I think we should not call them gig workers, we should title them properly. We should make sure they're under a structure which is properly implemented, and we should bring them at the very centre of what I call the organised labour market,” said Kamath.