Krafton gets a 3-month trial approval Battlegrounds Mobile India

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, acknowledged the lifting of the ban on Twitter. He stated that this would be a three-month trial approval for Battlegrounds Mobile after the game complied with server location and data security issues.

Krafton Inc., the South Korean gaming company behind Battlegrounds Mobile, experienced a significant boost in its shares as India lifted the ban on the popular game. The company's shares surged by as much as 3.7 percent in Seoul on Friday following the announcement.

In an emailed statement, Krafton confirmed that the service for Battlegrounds Mobile would be reinstated in India this month. The game had been discontinued since July last year due to a government order. India had extended its prohibition to Krafton's mobile game, causing a 9.4 percent decline in the company's shares.

Chandrasekhar also mentioned that the authorities would closely monitor other potential concerns such as user harm and addiction over the next three months before making a final decision.

Battlegrounds Mobile was specifically developed for the Indian market by the Tencent Holdings Ltd.-backed company. This strategic move aimed to avoid a broader ban on Chinese-linked mobile apps and content, which had affected Tencent-published PUBG Mobile. Prior to the ban in July, Battlegrounds Mobile had amassed over 100 million cumulative players, highlighting its popularity among Indian gamers.

The reinstatement of Battlegrounds Mobile in India is not only good news for Krafton but also for players who engage in online battles and enjoy customising their characters. The game serves as a source of recurring revenue as players invest in enhancing their gaming experience through in-game purchases.

In addition to resuming the game service, Krafton expressed its intention to revive esports competitions and other activities related to Battlegrounds Mobile in India. This move reflects the company's commitment to engaging with the Indian gaming community and further expanding its presence in the country.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)