Krafton gets a 3-month trial approval Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton Inc., the South Korean gaming company behind Battlegrounds Mobile, experienced a significant boost in its shares as India lifted the ban on the popular game. The company's shares surged by as much as 3.7 percent in Seoul on Friday following the announcement.

In an emailed statement, Krafton confirmed that the service for Battlegrounds Mobile would be reinstated in India this month. The game had been discontinued since July last year due to a government order. India had extended its prohibition to Krafton's mobile game, causing a 9.4 percent decline in the company's shares.

However, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, acknowledged the lifting of the ban on Twitter. He stated that this would be a three-month trial approval for Battlegrounds Mobile after the game complied with server location and data security issues.