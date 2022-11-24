KPIT Technologies, the auto industry-focused technology company, on Thursday, said it has deployed over 600 engineers to build software for Renault.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Kishor Patil, co-founder, managing director, and CEO, said, "It is our estimate that about 600 plus engineers will be deployed on this. The production program is in 2026. So as we start from now, this program will continue through 2026."

KPIT Technologies has been selected by the Renault Group as a strategic software scaling partner for next-generation software-defined vehicle (SDV) programs. The company is a global partner to the automotive industry and mobility ecosystem for making software-defined vehicles a reality.

Talking about the deal, he said most of the automotive companies are transforming into new sets of architecture for the vehicles and most of them will transform into new features. This new architecture will allow them to sell more services to their consumers.

“Renault has taken that step and they have reorganized their business and will come with a software-defined vehicle platform or a separate company, which has some other investors like Qualcomm," Patil said.

Speaking further about the deal, he said Technica brings a certain expertise to KPIT. Technica was a German automotive prototyping and products company that KPIT acquired in September 2022 for 80 million euros. Technica will help KPIT focus on SDV.

