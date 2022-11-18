English
technology News

Koo offers to hire some Twitter staff and help users migrate with old tweets
Read Time
3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav   IST (Published)

Koo co-founder offers to hire some of the ex-Twitter employees in the company's plan to expand and raise the next round.

Mayank Bidawatka, Co-Founder of the Indian micro-blogging platform, Koo, tweeted saying that Koo is looking to hire ex-Twitter employees as the company looks to expand.

“Very sad to see #RIPTwitter and related # to this going down. 
“We'll hire some of these Twitter ex-employees as we keep expanding and raise our larger, next round,” his tweet read.
In another tweet, Bidawatka added that Koo “will soon enable you to seamlessly migrate all your old Tweets to Koo and also help find your existing Twitter following on Koo”.
Also Read: Elon Musk haters are not just heading to Jack Dorsey's Bluesky — Here are 5 alternatives to Twitter
But promises disguised as tweets have been going around for a while, so it is hard to tell how and when Koo's plans will surface.
In an interview, Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-Founder and CEO, Koo, said that all the things that Twitter is charging for, Koo already has and for free — including the ability to upload larger videos, self-verification, etc.
Radhakrishna also told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interview that the platform has seen a spike in new user acquisition, which has been higher than usual. "It’s clear that people around the world are looking for alternatives to Twitter. We are in the best position to fill this void. We have made the easiest micro-blogging tool that’s being used extensively by millions of users and VIPs. It’s time to make this available to a larger global audience as well," he added.
When asked about the number of active monthly users on Koo, Radhakrishna did not specify a number but said, "The number keeps changing every month and has been rising over the last few months."
Also Read: Koo said to be the second largest microblogging platform in the world now
Koo also issued a statement recently saying that the platform has emerged to become the second-largest microblog available to the world.
"Launched in March 2020, the platform recently clocked 50 million downloads and has seen an upward trajectory in terms of growth. Koo is the only Indian microblog competing with other global microblogging platforms such as Twitter, Gettr, Truth Social, Mastodon, Parler and stands second (after Twitter) in terms of user downloads," the statement read.
Currently, Koo is available in 10 languages and has users from over 100 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore, Canada, Nigeria, UAE, Algeria, Nepal, Iran and India. Since the launch, Koo said that it has granted more than 7,50 yellow ticks of eminence and thousands of green self-verification ticks to increase transparency and credibility on the platform.
Also Read: JLR looking to hire tech workers sacked by Meta, Twitter to fill 800 vacancies — via new portal
