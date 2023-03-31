hometechnology NewsMicroblogging platform Koo offers free lifetime verification, following Twitter's global launch of 'Verified for Organizations'

Microblogging platform Koo offers free lifetime verification, following Twitter's global launch of 'Verified for Organizations'

2 Min(s) Read

By Pihu Yadav  Mar 31, 2023 6:14:55 PM IST (Published)

The platform also allows users to seamlessly migrate their tweets and find their Twitter following on the platform, eliminating the need to start from scratch.

Microblogging platform Koo announced on Friday that it will provide free lifetime verification to all notable personalities who meet its published criteria.

Recommended Articles

View All

India’s foreign trade policy aims to make rupee stronger — here’s how it may work

Mar 31, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

IT increments this year will be the lowest in a decade — sans 2020, finds survey

Mar 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Data Security in BFSI: How to strengthen cybersecurity in the financial services industry

Mar 31, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Protection against flu — we must act now to help strengthen India’s prevention strategy

Mar 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


The announcement came just as Twitter launched its ‘Verified for Organizations’ globally with a price tag of $1,000 per month. Twitter will also be discontinuing its legacy checkmarks from April 1. Only Twitter Blue subscribers will be provided with the blue ticks.
The platform awards a yellow tick against user profiles as a mark of recognition for their eminence, achievements, or professional status. 
“The free lifetime verification will be available to all notable personalities and creators across the world; enabling them to build trust with followers, protect their reputation and avoid impersonation on the platform,” Koo said in a statement.
Also Read: Twitter’s 'Verified for Organizations': Prominent news outlets refuse to pay
The platform also allows users to seamlessly migrate their tweets and find their Twitter following on the platform, eliminating the need to start from scratch.
Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder of Koo, said, "We care about being inclusive in thought and action. We provide free lifetime verification for all notable personalities that qualify as a mark of recognition and protect them from impersonators so that they can share their authentic voices with their followers. We are a merit-based platform and take pride in our platform's transparent methodology that recognises and celebrates eminence without a price tag."
“Koo provides all features free of cost. Some of these include free edit functionality, a longer 500-character post, longer videos, the ability to post in 20+ global languages in one go, ChatGPT prompt, scheduling posts, creating drafts, monetisation tools for creators, loyalty program for users and proactive content moderation that’s best in class among all social platforms,” the company added.
To apply for the verification checkmark, users can visit the Koo website and follow the verification process or write to eminence.verification@kooapp.com directly.
Also Read: Twitter makes 'Verification for Organisations' globally available as it plans to take down legacy blue ticks from April 1
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

KooTwitter

Next Article

Italian data protection agency probesChatGPT over suspected breach of data collection rules