Microblogging platform Koo offers free lifetime verification, following Twitter's global launch of 'Verified for Organizations'

The platform also allows users to seamlessly migrate their tweets and find their Twitter following on the platform, eliminating the need to start from scratch.

Microblogging platform Koo announced on Friday that it will provide free lifetime verification to all notable personalities who meet its published criteria.

The announcement came just as Twitter launched its ‘Verified for Organizations’ globally with a price tag of $1,000 per month. Twitter will also be discontinuing its legacy checkmarks from April 1. Only Twitter Blue subscribers will be provided with the blue ticks.

The platform awards a yellow tick against user profiles as a mark of recognition for their eminence, achievements, or professional status.

“The free lifetime verification will be available to all notable personalities and creators across the world; enabling them to build trust with followers, protect their reputation and avoid impersonation on the platform,” Koo said in a statement.

The platform also allows users to seamlessly migrate their tweets and find their Twitter following on the platform, eliminating the need to start from scratch.

Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder of Koo, said, "We care about being inclusive in thought and action. We provide free lifetime verification for all notable personalities that qualify as a mark of recognition and protect them from impersonators so that they can share their authentic voices with their followers. We are a merit-based platform and take pride in our platform's transparent methodology that recognises and celebrates eminence without a price tag."

“Koo provides all features free of cost. Some of these include free edit functionality, a longer 500-character post, longer videos, the ability to post in 20+ global languages in one go, ChatGPT prompt, scheduling posts, creating drafts, monetisation tools for creators, loyalty program for users and proactive content moderation that’s best in class among all social platforms,” the company added.