Technology Koo App: Know more about the Indian alternative to Twitter Updated : February 10, 2021 06:07 PM IST Though it was developed in March 2020, it has now come to light as many government officials have created their accounts on the app. The rise of this app comes in the backdrop of Twitter's standoff with the central government over the blocking and unblocking of accounts linked to the farmer protests.