Kevin Mitnick's arrest in 1995 led to a 'Free Kevin' movement among the hacking community, where rallies were conducted outside the prison in support of him. On his release in 2000, he transformed himself into a white hat hacker, author, and cybersecurity consultant.

One of the most renowned hackers-turned-cybersecurity consultant Kevin Mitnick died at the age of 59 years on July 16 in Las Vegas, United States. He had been battling pancreatic cancer for the last 14 months. He is survived b his wife Kimberly.

KnowBe4, the security training firm where Mitnick worked as the chief hacking officer, expressed its grief over his death, the Independent reported. "Kevin was an original, but much of his life read like a fiction story," KnowBe4 said in a statement.

Kevin Mitnick's rise to fame in hacking community

Mitnick was born in Los Angeles and since childhood had a penchant for mischief. During his teenage days, he broke into a North American Air Defence Command computer. He also had several other records of hacking and fraud that he committed when he was a teenager.

However, he was first sent to prison in 1995 after a two-year-long search operation conducted by US federal authorities. Mitnick was charged with committing computer and wire fraud. His arrest had led to a 'Free Kevin' movement among the hacking community, where rallies were conducted outside the prison in support of him. He was released in 2000, following which he transformed into a white hat hacker, author and cybersecurity consultant.

He gained popularity in the 1990s for hacking of government websites and corporate networks, and he allegedly used the stolen data and credit card information to his advantage, according to reports.

Mitnick was involved in stealing money from thousands of credit card accounts and crucial data files across the country. He was also charged for breaking into the country's cell networks and vandalising corporate, government, and university computer systems.

He later founded the Mitnick Security Consulting in 2003 and gave security-related consultation to companies and federal agencies to handle cyber fraud.

Kevin became the chief hacking officer in 2011 for KnowBe4, which offers awareness on cybersecurity and phishing. According to the Independent, Mitnick always boasted about how he had successfully hacked some of the most complex systems in the world.

