Technology
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to launch world's first Super Fab Lab outside US in Kochi today
Updated : January 25, 2020 04:46 PM IST
It is billed as the world's first such facility to function outside of the US and has been set up at the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) complex in Kalamassery, near Kochi.
It is expected to allow researchers, innovators and developers to do things beyond the purview of the state's existing fab labs.
The function is being held at the Government Polytechnic College, Palakkad, where Vijayan will perform the ribbon-cutting of the two facilities.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more