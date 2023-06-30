Karnataka HC dismisses Twitter's plea against government, slaps Rs 50 lakhs fine

The court ruled that Twitter was served notices, to which it did not comply, India's Deputy Minister for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said in a tweet.

Karnataka High Court on Friday reportedly dismissed Twitter's plea challenging the federal government's orders to block tweets and accounts and imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakhs on the social media giant.

The decision was made after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration referred to Jack Dorsey's claim that India had threatened to shut down social media if it didn't comply with orders to restrict accounts critical of how farmer protests were handled in 2021 as a "lie." Dorsey is the former CEO and co-founder of Twitter.

The court ruled that Twitter was served notices, to which it did not comply, India's Deputy Minister for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said in a tweet.

"So you have not given any reason why you delayed compliance, more than a year of delay... then all of sudden you comply and approach the court," the bench said during the verdict, the minister tweeted.

According to the minister’s earlier tweet on June 13, Twitter under Dorsey was not just violating Indian law, but was partisan in how it was using "deamplify" and deplatforming of some arbitrarily in violation of Art 14,19 of the Indian constitution and also assisting in weaponising of misinformation.

(With inputs from Reuters)