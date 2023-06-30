CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsKarnataka HC dismisses Twitter's plea against government, slaps Rs 50 lakhs fine

Karnataka HC dismisses Twitter's plea against government, slaps Rs 50 lakhs fine

Karnataka HC dismisses Twitter's plea against government, slaps Rs 50 lakhs fine
Read Time1 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 30, 2023 1:16:34 PM IST (Published)

The court ruled that Twitter was served notices, to which it did not comply, India's Deputy Minister for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said in a tweet.

Karnataka High Court on Friday reportedly dismissed Twitter's plea challenging the federal government's orders to block tweets and accounts and imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakhs on the social media giant.

The decision was made after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration referred to Jack Dorsey's claim that India had threatened to shut down social media if it didn't comply with orders to restrict accounts critical of how farmer protests were handled in 2021 as a "lie." Dorsey is the former CEO and co-founder of Twitter.
The court ruled that Twitter was served notices, to which it did not comply, India's Deputy Minister for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said in a tweet.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X