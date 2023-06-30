Karnataka HC dismisses Twitter's plea against government, slaps Rs 50 lakhs fine

The court ruled that Twitter was served notices, to which it did not comply, India's Deputy Minister for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said in a tweet.

Karnataka High Court on Friday reportedly dismissed Twitter's plea challenging the federal government's orders to block tweets and accounts and imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakhs on the social media giant.

The decision was made after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration referred to Jack Dorsey's claim that India had threatened to shut down social media if it didn't comply with orders to restrict accounts critical of how farmer protests were handled in 2021 as a "lie." Dorsey is the former CEO and co-founder of Twitter.

