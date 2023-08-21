Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah gives nod to create a fact check unit

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday gave his approval to set up a fact-checking unit, a statement released by his office said. As per the details put out, the decision was taken with a view to control the spread of fake news, which is aiding polarisation in the society.

The decision was taken in a meeting on cyber security chaired by the CM Siddaramaiah at his home office Krishna. The fact check unit will comprise a monitoring committee and fact check analysis team along with the appointment of nodal officers.

Karnataka IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge said that in spite of the presence of police on the platform, the state needs a fact check unit. According to him, 'deep fake' is also being utilised using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

State Home Minister G Parameshwara insisted upon forming the fact checking committee immediately and working on capacity building and that identifying fake news is essential to maintain law and order.

