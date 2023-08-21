Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah gives nod to create a fact check unit

1 Min Read
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday gave his approval to set up a fact-checking unit, a statement released by his office said. As per the details put out, the decision was taken with a view to control the spread of fake news, which is aiding polarisation in the society.
The decision was taken in a meeting on cyber security chaired by the CM Siddaramaiah at his home office Krishna. The fact check unit will comprise a monitoring committee and fact check analysis team along with the appointment of nodal officers.
Karnataka IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge said that in spite of the presence of police on the platform, the state needs a fact check unit. According to him, 'deep fake' is also being utilised using Artificial Intelligence (AI).
State Home Minister G Parameshwara insisted upon forming the fact checking committee immediately and working on capacity building and that identifying fake news is essential to maintain law and order.
-With inputs from PTI
First Published: Aug 21, 2023 9:03 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
YouTube starts Music AI incubator, signs up Universal Music as first partner
Aug 21, 2023 IST1 Min Read
Fujifilm India opens first 'immersive flagship' store in New Delhi
Aug 21, 2023 IST2 Min Read
PayPal's stablecoin expected to succeed where Facebook's Libra failed
Aug 21, 2023 IST5 Min Read