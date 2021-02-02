Legal Judge asks Apple CEO to face seven-hour deposition in legal battle with Epic Games Updated : February 02, 2021 07:54 PM IST Court documents reveal that Epic Games initially wanted to depose Cook for eight hours, to which Apple invoked the apex doctrine that prevents high-level executives from being deposed. Judge Thomas Hixon said the dispute between Epic Games and Apple was "less than meets the eye". Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply