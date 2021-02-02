Judge asks Apple CEO to face seven-hour deposition in legal battle with Epic Games

A judge has ordered Apple CEO Tim Cook to face a seven-hour deposition for the ongoing litigation battle with Epic Games, the creators of Fortnite.

Court documents reveal that Epic Games initially wanted to depose Cook for eight hours, to which Apple invoked the apex doctrine that prevents high-level executives from being deposed.

Epic Games then conceded to a four-hour deposition for Cook as concession. However, the judge finally decided that Cook could be deposed for seven hours.

Why the seven-hour deposition?

Judge Thomas Hixon said the dispute between Epic Games and Apple was "less than meets the eye". Adding that the apex doctrine "limits the length of a deposition, rather than barring it altogether”, Hixon further said the real question was whether the Apple CEO should be deposed for “four hours, eight hours, or some length of time in between”.

As there was no legal principle to answer that question, Hixon ruled the Cook should be deposed for seven hours, because the "inquiry has to be a practical one".

In the court documents, Hixon wrote: "There is really no one like Apple's CEO who can testify about how Apple views competition in these various markets that are core to its business model. Further, even if we train our attention more narrowly to the App Store and its policies, Apple’s business justification defense is ultimately a matter of corporate opinion and judgment. It involves tradeoffs and prioritizing certain concerns over others. These three related cases, in other words, do not involve the traditional apex inquiry into the witness’s participation in or knowledge about this or that historical decision. The antitrust claims presented here implicate the competition the company faces and important aspects of its business model. The CEO’s understanding of these subjects is almost by definition unique and non-repetitive. (sic)"

Hixon also denied a request from Apple to subpoena internal documents from Samsung, which the former says supports its claim that App Store policies are similar to other companies’ policies.

What is the dispute?

Epic Games created a system for direct payment in the video game and gave customers a discount of 20 percent, and a way for the company to skirt a 30 percent commission fee to the App Store. Soon, Apple pulled Fortnite from App Store and stated that it planned to suspend Epic Games from accessing App Store’s development tools.

Epic filed a legal complaint against Apple seeking to end its “anti-competitive restrictions on mobile device marketplaces” and accused the tech giant of flexing its power to impose unreasonable restraints.