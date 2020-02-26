  • SENSEX
Johnson & Johnson, Apple launch clinical study to save hearts

Updated : February 26, 2020 10:28 PM IST

Johnson & Johnson and Apple are offering eligible US adults (65 years and older) the opportunity to join the clinical study by downloading the Heartline Study app on iPhone.
aceHeartline is a study that has the potential to fundamentally change our understanding of how digital health tools, like the ECG app and irregular rhythm notification feature on Apple Watch.
Despite the fact that AFib is a leading cause of stroke, people often do not experience symptoms, making it difficult to diagnose.
