Homegrown cybersecurity startup Lucideus that has backed by tech leaders John Chambers, founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures, former chairman and CEO of Cisco and senior executives from SoftBank, Sequoia, PayPal, Adobe and McKinsey & Co is officially hitting refresh and is introducing a new brand identity called Safe Security.

The journey for this start began in 2012 and back then the idea was to be the firewall of choice for Indian government agencies and MNC websites in India, but back in December the startup took a B2C approach.

Today, Safe Security is a Cybersecurity and Digital Business Risk Quantification (CRQ) platform that enables organizations to measure and mitigate their enterprise-wide cyber risk in real-time. Its SAFE platform uses an AI and machine learning-based proprietary scoring system that aggregates automated signals across five key vectors of risks across people, process, and technology.

"We began as a cybersecurity services company with customer-centricity at our core. However, we realised that with services alone, our customers were still unable to answer critical cybersecurity questions about their organizations," said Saket Modi, safe security co-founder, and CEO.

"With cyber risk on the rise for consumers and enterprises alike, safe security represents our unified brand approach to helping businesses and consumers measure and mitigate cyber risk in real-time "

Modi added that as the economy and our lives have become digital-first, measuring the security of that digital existence has become increasingly critical.

The startup claims that since its launch, SAFE Security’s AI and machine learning-powered SAFE platform - Security Assessment Framework for Enterprises - has earned Fortune 500 clients from around the world, and as a result, the company experienced 250 percent growth in the past year alone. Some of their clients include Google, Facebook, Softbank and News Corp to name a few

"I’ve always believed that cybersecurity should be on every CEO’s priority list, and after 2020, I can confidently say that it will always be in the top three,” says John Chambers, founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures, former chairman and CEO of Cisco, and SAFE Security investor.

"From nation-state attacks to corporate espionage to an uptick in traditional phishing scams during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is clear that threat actors are getting smarter in their attacks – which means the world needs even more advanced solutions to keep them at bay. I’m bullish about the market opportunity for Safe Security – formerly Lucideus – because businesses will grow or fail based on their approach to cyber risk quantification."