JioPhone Next to run on Android-based Pragati OS, to come with Qualcomm processor; watch video

The much-awaited JioPhone Next is expected to hit the markets around Diwali and ahead of its launch Jio has released the ‘Making of JioPhone Next’ film.

The much-awaited JioPhone Next is expected to hit the markets around Diwali and ahead of its launch Jio has released the ‘Making of JioPhone Next’ film.

The short video provides an insight into the vision and idea behind the launching of JioPhone Next. The company says the new smartphone is designed with India at its heart and has already started receiving global attention.

“JioPhone Next will ensure that every Indian gets an equal opportunity and equal access to digital technology. The video talks about how JioPhone Next is set to change lives of millions of Indians, the company said in a statement.

The device is equipped with a smart and powerful camera that supports various photography modes such as portrait mode and night mode. The camera app also comes preloaded with custom Indian augmented reality filters to enhance the pictures by associating them with emotions and festivities.

According to Jio, the newly designed Pragati OS, which is powered by Android, ensures optimum performance while ensuring long battery life. Meanwhile, the Qualcomm processor on the JioPhone Next focuses on delivering optimized connectivity and location technologies along with optimizations in device performance, audio and battery, the firm said.

According to reports, the JioPhone Next is most likely to be priced below Rs 5,000. According to media reports, the smartphone will be priced at Rs 3,499 in India.

The launch of JioPhone Next was initially scheduled for Ganesh Chaturthi in September but got pushed due to the ongoing global chip shortage.

(Disclosure

: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)