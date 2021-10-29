JioPhone Next set for Diwali launch; Google Play Protect, smart camera, Pragati OS, Qualcomm processor—a look at all features

JioPhone Next, the third edition of Jio Phone, is all set for a Diwali launch. People can make a down payment of Rs 1,999 to buy the smartphone and can pay the rest via easy EMI over 18/24 months.

The phone developed by Reliance Jio in partnership with Google will target low-income consumers in India. It has been priced at Rs 6,499.

According to a video released by Jio earlier this month on the budget phone’s making, JioPhone Next will ensure that every Indian gets an equal opportunity and equal access to digital technology.

Here is a look at all features of JioPhone Next

Pragati OS: The smartphone will run on Android-powered Pragati OS, which has been specifically developed for : The smartphone will run on Android-powered Pragati OS, which has been specifically developed for JioPhone Next in India. The system has been engineered by Jio and Google with an objective to bring pragati (progress) for all while offering a seamless experience at affordable cost, the company says.

Read Aloud and Translate Now: For users who might not be able to read content in their language, with a tap of a button they can now translate what’s on their screen, and even have it read back to them in their own language. Read Aloud and Translate Now are now OS-wide features that will work on For users who might not be able to read content in their language, with a tap of a button they can now translate what’s on their screen, and even have it read back to them in their own language. Read Aloud and Translate Now are now OS-wide features that will work on JioPhone Next with any text on people’s phone screen, including web pages, apps, messages, and even photos.

App Actions: Using App Actions, people can utilise Google Assistant to deliver a great experience with many of the Jio apps on the smartphone, Jio said.

Qualcomm processor: The phone’s processor focuses on delivering optimised connectivity and location technologies along with optimisations in device performance, audio and battery.

Camera: The phone will come with a 13 mega pixel rear camera and an 8 mega pixel front camera. “JioPhone Next delivers great photos and videos: from clearer photos at night and in low-light situations to HDR Mode that brings out wider color and dynamic range in photos. JioPhone Next integrates India-themed Snapchat Lenses directly into Camera Go, the phone’s camera app, which will create a more delightful and innovative photo-taking experience for users,” the company said.

Nearby Share: People will be able to avail simplified sharing apps, photos, videos, music and other content, even without the internet, using the ‘Nearby Share’ feature.

Google Play Protect: With built-in Google Play Protect, the phone has Google’s world-class security and malware protection. And with the Google Play Store, users will have access to millions of apps.

(Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)