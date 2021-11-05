JioPhone Next Review: Solid affordable entry-level option

The first thing that comes to mind when one starts thinking about the JioPhone Next is that will it transform the market like the first Jio Phone did when Reliance launched a data-only 4G network? Well, the answer to that is no — for many reasons.

Three simple reasons the average consumer will perhaps not understand. The first Jio Phone was married with a highly subsidised network plan that was always going to be unsustainable in the long run. It also was the catalyst for zooming India into the age of 4G. And lastly fundamentally, it was still a feature phone based on a feature phone OS with important services.

The JioPhone Next gets none of these advantages and it further gets hobbled by the global semiconductor shortage that has already delayed launch and made it more expensive than either Jio or Google had envisioned it. The chips for cheap phones are now hard to get, which makes them pricier than the usual cost.

Then it comes at a time when India is on the cusp of 5G but this phone doesn’t do anything to catapult the market into a new standard. Last but not the least, it is fundamentally a base level Android Go smartphone running on Jio's skin, co-developed with Google called Pragati OS. So while some experiences are truly impressive, they will not blow you away because the hardware-software stack has limitations at this price point.

But to counter this Reliance has conjured a very attractive Rs 1,999 plan — which is paired with some interesting financing options. The always-on plan gives you 5GB of data with 100 mins of calling — it can be had for Rs 300 per month or Rs 350 per month over 2 years or 18 months.

JioPhone Next (Credit: Sahil Mohan Gupta) JioPhone Next (Credit: Sahil Mohan Gupta)

The large plan offers 1.5GB of data and unlimited voice calling and this can be had for Rs 450 per month or Rs 500 per month paid over 2 years or 18 months. Then there are the XL and XXL plans that offer more data per day — 2GB and 2.5GB.

And these plans start at Rs 500 and Rs 550 per month paid over 2 years. They become more expensive if you choose the 18-month payment cycle at Rs 550 per and Rs 600 per month. So, you are getting a combination of data and voice calling embedded here and it is a US carrier embedded deal.

Reliance and Google are taking the opportunity to bring carrier subsidised plans to India with this phone. It is a smart move as this will make a lot of sense to people who are first-time smartphone buyers. Or people who don’t care much for phones or gadgets but need a basic device — think grandparents.

But if you want to buy this phone straight up then it costs Rs 6,499. But it seriously isn’t very attractive at that flat unlocked price.

But more on the phone now — it’s interesting for sure. It will kind of remind you of some of the Nokia Lumia Windows Phones the Finnish manufacturer had released in 2012-2013 before it was acquired by Microsoft.

You also get some throwback feels of the Samsung Galaxy S5, which has a dimpled band-aid-like plastic back which by the way is also removable. The moment you open the phone packaging you will realise the battery is separate and you have to install it.

It is one of the things one misses about some of the older smartphones—removable batteries; no need to carry a bulky power bank, just carry an extra battery and you’re good to go.

And in the case of the JioPhone Next, not that you will need one as the battery life is one of the highlights of this phone. It goes on a single charge for more than a single day giving me around 5.5 hours of screen on time. Charging the phone is a pretty rudimentary affair with the given 5W charging brick and micro-USB connector. Perhaps, this is one area where the JioPhone Next could have offered something modern.

Overall, the build quality isn’t exceptional — but it is decent to the degree that you should worry about the phone disintegrating with the odd fall. The screen even gets Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The worst thing that can happen is the back panel comes off after a fall and the battery pops out—something quite common in phones from two decades ago. But fundamentally, it is an extremely light phone to hold and is very ergonomic to use. An iPhone in comparison feels like a lethal brick.

The software experience is deliciously clean on the Jio Phone Next, with the visual difference coming from the squared-off icons and slightly tweaked home screen and multitasking interface. It comes with a bevvy of “go” branded Google apps and Jio services like Saavn, Jio TV, and whatnot. All handy — there is nothing in the phone that is not usable.

But the clean Google UI or Pragati OS should ideally convert to a superior day to day user experience, which is fluid and that’s just not true of the JioPhone Next. It is sluggish and laggy and loading anything takes time.

Perhaps that’s a function of the fact that it uses the barebones Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 chipset and it gets just 2GB RAM. 2GB RAM in 2021 just doesn’t fly — this phone should have had, at least, 4GB RAM. And likely I wouldn’t have been complaining about the sluggish experience.

Thankfully, it comes with 32GB of storage and also gets a memory card expansion slot. But then again, this phone is aimed at a first-time smartphone user who has no idea of what an entry-level smartphone experience should be. Sure, Reliance and Google could have done better, but this isn’t a downgrade from a JioPhone 2, for instance.

JioPhone Next (Credit: Sahil Mohan Gupta) JioPhone Next (Credit: Sahil Mohan Gupta)

You get a full smartphone experience with access to the Google Play store. You get full multitasking and you get truly excellent camera and display capabilities for the price. Sure, the screen is just HD in resolution but it is more or less the same size as the screen on the iPhone 13 mini at 5.4-inches. It is bright, with usable viewing angles and fairly accurate colours.

If you want to watch “Squid Games” on Netflix that is possible and the experience will be quite decent. The onboard speakers are nothing to write home about, but the phone also gets a 3.5mm jack slot so you can pop in wired earphones.

The camera stack is arguably even more impressive. The JioPhone Next gets a 13-megapixel sensor on the back which is backed up with the Google Camera Go app which leverages Google’s computational photography chops.

The camera takes surprisingly decent photos in the daytime and also gets a very usable portrait mode. It leverages Google’s HDR processing techniques which bring out lush photos in good lighting.

In low light conditions, it also gets a night mode which coaxes the rudimentary sensor to take basic usable photos albeit with slow shutter speeds in conditions this sensor would throw up nothingness. This is where this phone becomes a big upgrade for anyone coming from a JioPhone. It also gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera that is useful for Jio Meet video calls, selfies, self-portraits and group shots -- don’t expect the moon from it but the basic capability is there.

The one thing that again is solid — network and call quality. I tested the phone in Delhi on a Jio SIM of my own and it certainly was better than Airtel on an iPhone. Now, I am not saying the iPhone has a bad modem as it uses the cutting Qualcomm solution but this speaks volumes of how far ahead Jio is from the likes of Airtel.

At the end of the day, the best way to judge the JioPhone Next is to not compare it with some of the sub Rs 10,000 Xiaomi phones. Because if you don’t need the financing, chances are the Redmi 9A is going to be better—both in terms of battery life and performance.

But what the JioPhone Next enables is the ability to not have to plunk down the Rs 6,499 in one go. But instead, for Rs 1,999, which is going to be huge for people in rural India and an average people even in urban areas. And then they can, based on their preferences and financial capability, choose a down payment plan. The plan also gives them access to the rich Jio 4G network, Google’s and Jio’s services, which come preloaded on this phone.

It is an admirable first attempt by Reliance and Google and certainly way better than Google’s overtures with Android One, but now I am excited for what these two do next when 5G goes live in India.