JioPhone Next likely to be launched around Diwali; check price, features and more

JioPhone Next, the third edition of Jio Phone is expected to launch around Diwali, reports said. The smartphone’s release was initially scheduled for Ganesh Chaturthi in September but got pushed due to the ongoing global chip shortage.

Here’s a look at JioPhone Next price, features and other specifications

JioPhone Next is most likely to be priced below Rs 5,000. Media reports suggest it will cost Rs 3,499 in India.

Like the earlier two models, JioPhone Next will also target low-income consumers in India. The first Jio Phone was a feature phone with a 4G internet connection and JioPhone 2 had just one upgrade in the form of a physical QWERTY keyboard. However, the latest model falls under the smartphone category, unlike its predecessors.

According to a video released by Jio on the smartphone’s making, JioPhone Next will ensure that every Indian gets an equal opportunity and equal access to digital technology. “With 430 million users, Jio services span geographies, economic and social classes. With JioPhone Next, Jio aims at democratising digital connectivity in India,” it said.

The JioPhone Next has been developed by Reliance Jio in partnership with Google.

The smartphone will run on Android-powered Pragati OS, which has been specifically developed for JioPhone Next in India . The system has been engineered by the best at Jio and Google with an objective to bring pragati (progress) for all while offering seamless experience at affordable cost, the company said in a statement.

According to Jio, the phone’s Qualcomm processor focuses on delivering optimised connectivity and location technologies along with optimisations in device performance, audio and battery.

Reports say the dual SIM smartphone is likely to have up to 3GB RAM and up to 32GB of internal storage capacity. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 215 processor that comes with 4 Cortex-A53 cores and an integrated Adreno 306 GPU.

Jio Phone Next will come with an HD+ display that supports 320 DPI (dots per inch) screen density. The screen size is likely to be 5.5 inches with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Besides, the smartphone will have a 2500mAh battery, an 8-megapixel front camera, and a 13-megapixel rear camera that supports AR filters.

The device may also have features like voice assistant, automatic read-aloud of screen text language translation, and India-specific Snapchat lenses, among others. Reliance has also confirmed that JioPhone Next will get most of the major Android OS and security updates.

The device supports all available android apps that users can download via Google Play Store. It also comes preloaded with a host of Jio and Google apps.