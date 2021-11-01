JioPhone Next can be bought at EMI as low as Rs 300; know plan details and how to book

Reliance Jio and Google will start selling their affordable smartphone JioPhone Next from Diwali at an upfront payment of Rs 1,999 and easy equated monthly installment options starting as low as Rs 300. Reliance is offering data and calling benefits along with financing plans that reduce the overall cost of the new device.

Buyers can choose from four payment plans. These plans are:

"Always-on plan"

EMI at Rs 300 to be paid in 24 months or Rs 350 for a period of 18 months.

The plan comes with 5GB data and 100-minute calling per month.

"Large plan"

EMI at Rs 450 per month for 24 months or Rs 500 for a period of 18 months.

The user will get 1.5 GB of daily data and unlimited voice calls with this plan.

"XL Plan"

EMI at Rs 500 for 24 months or Rs 550 for 18 months.

The plan comes with 2GB per day data benefit and unlimited calling.

"XXL Plan"

A user can pay EMI of Rs 550 for 24 months or Rs 600 for 18 months.

The user will get 2.5GB data per day and unlimited voice calling.

Jio will charge a processing fee of Rs 501 for the above plans.

JioPhone Next can be bought by paying Rs 6,499 without any financing option. Buyers can pre-book the phones at Reliance Retail's JioMart Digital stores or on Jio's website or by sending a WhatsApp message "Hi" to the number 7018270182.

The JioPhone Next comes with a dual SIM option, but the data service will be available with a Jio SIM card only. Buyers can use SIM cards from other service providers for voice calling.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor. It has a 5.5-inch display, 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera. The phone runs on Pragati OS, which has been built by Google and Jio as an optimized version of the Android platform.

"I am delighted that Google and Jio teams have succeeded in bringing this breakthrough device to Indian consumers in time for the festival season, in spite of the current global supply chain challenges caused by the Covid pandemic," Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, said after revealing the price of the device.

Disclosure: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.