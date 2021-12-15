JioMart-WhatsApp integration will bring 60 mn small businesses into digital space, says Meta’s Ajit Mohan

To get more sense of the integration between WhatsApp and JioMart, CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan caught up with Ajit Mohan, vice president and managing director of Meta.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, during the company's 44th annual general meeting, announced that RIL has started integrating its digital commerce business JioMart with Facebook-owned instant messenger WhatsApp to develop solutions that will link merchants and consumers.

“There is still an opportunity for WhatsApp to be used for businesses to engage with consumers and the first big opportunity that we identified was the partnership with JioMart where we believe there is an opportunity to bring the 60 million-odd small businesses in India into the digital world,” said Mohan.

He further said that the intent is to work together to open up the canvas in the long run.

Talking about education space, Mohan said, “We started working with Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) about a year ago and the idea was – how do we contribute to STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education in the country through the power of special role that CBSE plays in education in India.”

“Therefore, we have set an ambitious goal for ourselves in terms of scaling and training 1 million teachers and 10 million students. We are grateful to have a partner like CBSE who has the wisdom to make this a part of their curriculum and the way of learning so early. This is ahead even when you look at education around the world,” he said.

Disclosure: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.

