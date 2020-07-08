JioFiber users to get access to Lionsgate Hollywood content in multiple languages; get here plan details

Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced that its users now will have an exclusive complimentary Hollywood access to the entire library of premium content from Lionsgate Play across genres, in multiple languages.

Starting today, JioFiber users can view more than 7,500 premium television episodes and feature films, including STARZ original series, first-run movies and other popular programmes.

The Lionsgate Play collection includes a deep and diverse slate of horror, comedy, drama, action, thriller and documentary films, as well as, movies from other genres, the statement said.

Jio said apart from English, regional-speaking cinema lovers can enjoy Lionsgate Play’s blockbuster movies in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bhojpuri.

The complimentary access is available for JioFiber Silver multi-month plans, including new and existing users.

JioFiber users can access Lionsgate Play content from JioTV+ app on their Jio set-top box. A separate log-in or downloading of app will not be required for that.

JioFiber users looking for access to much more premium content can opt for Gold Plan, which offers higher speeds and more broadband data along with access to a bouquet of additional premium OTTs.

Under the plan, Jio offers data speeds of up to 250 Mbps, unlimited internet (Up to 1,750 GB data monthly), unlimited voice calling in India, lowest international calling rates and other features.

It also offers anytime TV with access to Premium OTT applications – Lionsgate Play, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, SunNxt, Voot, AltBalaji, HoiChoi, Shemaroome, JioCinema and JioSaavn.

The unlimited video calling and conferencing, unlimited music & gaming and unlimited access to Jio applications were also part of the bouquet offered under Gold Plan.