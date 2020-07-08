Technology JioFiber users to get access to Lionsgate Hollywood content in multiple languages; get here plan details Updated : July 08, 2020 08:14 PM IST The complimentary access is available for JioFiber Silver multi-month plans, including new and existing users. JioFiber users can access Lionsgate Play content from JioTV+ app on their Jio set-top box. JioFiber users looking for access to much more premium content can opt for Gold Plan. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply