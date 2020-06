Telecom giant Reliance Jio will now offer free Amazon Prime subscription for a year to all JioFiber users. The company said in a press release that the benefit can be availed by customers without paying any additional charges.

The telecom giant, who had recently introduced a free of cost yearly subscription of Disney+ Hotstar for its prepaid users, announced that all new and existing JioFiber users who recharge with Gold or above plan will be eligible for this offer.

“In continuation to the promise of rewarding loyalty, Jio is extending this benefit to all users already active on a Gold or above plan… customers on Silver and Bronze plan can simply recharge and upgrade to JioFiber Gold or above plan to avail this exciting offer,” the release stated.

Users of the broadband plan can visit MyJio app or Jio.com and log in to their JioFiber account to recharge or activate. Users can sign in to their account and enjoy its benefits by clicking on the 1-Year Amazon Prime Membership banner on the account.