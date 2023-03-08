Jio True 5G launches in 27 new cities across India with speeds up to 1 Gbps

Starting March 8, Jio users in these 27 cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, where they can experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speed at no additional cost.

Reliance Jio, one of India's leading telecom operators, announced on Wednesday, the launch of its True 5G services in 27 cities across the country.

The service is now available in Tadipatri (Andhra Pradesh), Bhatapara (Chhattisgarh), Anantnag (Jammu & Kashmir), Bhadravathi, Ramanagara, Doddaballapura, Chintamani (Karnataka), Changanassery, Muvattupuzha, Kodungallur (Kerala), Katni Murwara (Madhya Pradesh), Satara (Maharashtra), Pathankot (Punjab), Pollachi, Kovilpatti (Tamil Nadu), Siddipet, Sangareddy, Jagtial, Kothagudem, Kodad, Tandur, Zahirabad, Nirmal (Telangana), Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), Kashipur, Ramnagar (Uttarakhand) and Bankura (West Bengal).

According to Jio, the True 5G services will offer high-speed internet, low-latency, stand-alone True 5G services to the people and businesses of these cities, providing lightning-fast speeds of up to 1 Gbps, which will enable seamless streaming of high-definition content, immersive and interactive viewing, and cloud gaming.

The technology also promises to enhance the capabilities of emerging technologies like IoT, AR, and VR, paving the way for innovative applications in areas like healthcare, education, and agriculture.

A Jio spokesperson said, "On this festive occasion of Holi, we are happy to announce the launch of Jio True 5G services in 27 additional cities across 13 states, taking the benefits and reach of Jio’s True 5G services to 331 cities across the nation. We want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in 2023."

The spokesperson also added that by December 2023, Jio True 5G will cover every town/city in the country. This is testimony to Jio’s commitment towards transforming India into a Digital Society. We continue to remain grateful to the State Governments and Administrators for their support to digitise their regions.”