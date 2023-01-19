hometechnology News

Jio Saavn launches its automated customer support channel on the website

By Pihu Yadav  Jan 19, 2023 11:45:19 AM IST (Updated)

Haptik, a WhatsApp chatbot solution provider, has partnered with Reliance Jio to enable the automated customer support channel for its users and answer FAQs about the application and escalate complex queries to the support team via Zendesk ticketing tool integration.

Jio Saavn, Reliance Jio’s music streaming service, announced the launch of a new customer support channel on its website. The service will be available in seven languages and will use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to help customers with their queries.

Haptik, a WhatsApp chatbot solution provider, has partnered with Reliance Jio to enable the automated customer support channel for its users and answer FAQs about the application and escalate complex queries to the support team via Zendesk ticketing tool integration.
“The bot allows users to get their account details and subscribe to the pro version, set and troubleshoot JioTunes, check for offers and codes to subscribe for pro accounts, and report issues with their app among many other capabilities. These capabilities will be increased and more options provided in the coming weeks,” the company said in a statement.
Swapan Rajdev, Co-founder and CTO, Haptik, said, “Haptik is proud to be partnering with Jio Saavn, one of India’s leading online music streaming platforms, and offer seamless support to customers and escalation. The Jio Saavn IVA, powered by Haptik, offers users a consistent support and escalation experience that includes answering frequently asked questions about the application and escalating complex queries to the support team.”
Manohar Pai, CEO of Jio Saavn, said, "We are excited to partner with Haptik on this new initiative. We believe that AI will play an important role in helping people access our services and stay connected.” 
First Published: Jan 19, 2023 9:30 AM IST
