Jio roll outs its True 5G services in 41 more cities, taking the total count to 406

Reliance Jio, one of India’s leading telecom operators, on Tuesday announced the launch of its True 5G services in 41 additional cities across 16 states and union territories.

The cities include Adoni, Badvel, Chilakaluripet, Gudivada, Kadiri, Narsapur, Rayachoti, Srikalahasti, Tadepalligudem (Andhra Pradesh), Margao (Goa), Fatehabad, Gohana, Hansi, Narnaul, Palwal (Haryana), Paonta Sahib (Himachal Pradesh), Rajouri (Jammu & Kashmir) Dumka (Jharkhand), Robertsonpet (Karnataka), Kanhangad, Nedumangad, Taliparamba, Thalassery, Thiruvalla (Kerala), Betul, Dewas, Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) Bhandara, Wardha (Maharashtra), Lunglei (Mizoram), Byasanagar, Rayagada (Odisha), Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Tonk (Rajasthan), Karaikudi, Krishnagiri, Ranipet, Theni Allinagaram, Udhagamandalam, Vaniyambadi (Tamil Nadu) and Kumarghat (Tripura).

Jio also said that it is the first telecom operator in India to offer True 5G services in most of these cities. With this rollout, Jio True 5G is now available in 406 cities in the country.

Jio has been rapidly rolling out its advanced True 5G services, but the company has emphasised that it only extends its True 5G network to a new city when the city is substantially covered to ensure the best customer experience.

“Jio True 5G is already being experienced by millions of users across hundreds of cities, the response to which is yet again a global milestone. Customer insights and feedback is helping Jio build, what is, and will be, the most advanced 5G network globally,” the company said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to witness the rapid uptake of Jio True 5G by millions of users across the nation, and we believe that the transformative power of our network will uplift their lives through multiple digital touchpoints," said a Jio spokesperson. "Jio is expanding its True 5G reach at a rapid pace and has already rolled out a large portion of the planned True 5G network in this country. Covering the majority of the nation is a matter of immense pride for us."

To celebrate the launch, Jio is inviting users in these 41 cities to try the Jio Welcome Offer starting on March 21. Users will be able to experience unlimited data at speeds of up to 1 Gbps+ at no additional cost.

