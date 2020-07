Qualcomm Ventures, the venture capital arm of Qualcomm, will invest Rs 730 crore in Reliance Industries' digital unit Jio Platforms for a 0.15 percent stake.

The latest deal, the 13th in less than three months, brings Jio Platforms' total fund raising to Rs 1.18 lakh crore from some of the world's leading technology investors such as Facebook, Silver Lake Partners, KKR and Vista Equity Partners among others.

Qualcomm’s investment is at a similar valuation to the other recent investments in Jio – at an equity valuation of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and enterprise valuation of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

This investment is another endorsement of Jio’s tech capabilities, disruptive business model and secular long-term growth potential, and reaffirms the company's potential as being the best positioned to take advantage of India's digital growth story.

As the venture capital investment group of Qualcomm, a world leader in next-generation wireless technologies, Qualcomm Ventures has been making investments in technology companies since 2000.

Established in 1985, Qualcomm is among the biggest technology companies in the world creating intellectual property, semiconductors, software, and services related to wireless technology.

“I am delighted to welcome Qualcomm Ventures as an investor in Jio Platforms. Qualcomm has been a valued partner for several years and we have a shared vision of connecting everything by building a robust and secure wireless and digital network and extending the benefits of digital connectivity to everyone in India," said RIL Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani.

"As a world leader in wireless technologies, Qualcomm offers deep technology knowhow and insights that will help us deliver on our 5G vision and the digital transformation of India for both people and enterprises,” he added.

“With our shared goal of extending the benefits of digital connectivity to everyone and everything, we anticipate Jio Platforms will deliver a new set of services and experiences to Indian consumers," said Steve Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated.

"With unmatched speeds and emerging use cases, 5G is expected to transform every industry in the coming years. Jio Platforms has led the digital revolution in India through its extensive digital and technological capabilities. As an enabler and investor with a longstanding presence in India, we look forward to playing a role in Jio's vision to further revolutionize India’s digital economy,” he added.

