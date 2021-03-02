Jio partners with Firework to offer video stories feature on Jio KaiOS

Betting on the global rise of “stories” format, Reliance Jio has roped in Firework short video platform to offer vertical video stories to its 100 million plus KaiOS users in India.

The Firework-Jio collaboration will bring together Firework’s snackable content from its data base to Jio’s network of handheld devices and apps. With this move, Firework will be native in all Jio KaiOS phones and integrated within the Jio browser.

Firework is a Silicon Valley based short video stories platform that made an entry in the India market in 2019. Headquartered in Redwood City, California Firework currently has operations across 8 countries.

Also read: 'Atmanirbhar' India – the vision for the telecom sector

Firework’s SaaS based offering enables businesses and platforms to bunk in the “Stories” format, be it on apps or in the open web through a simple integration.

Sunil Nair, CEO of Firework India, said, "Jio has created a new category of connected users by bringing the KaiOS ecosystem to India and then pioneering app development on these phones, meant for an untapped audience. To have them join the portfolio of Firework publishers is a significant reassurance towards Firework’s business leadership as a short video network platform, globally."

Also read: TRAI invites suggestions on encouraging R&D in telecom, broadcasting sectors

He added, "KaiOS opens newer audiences to the short video category and with Firework's focus on high quality short video stories in multiple Indian languages, this alliance shows great potential with already visible traction."

Firework claims that their service already powers some of the leading publishers in India to simply plug in and bring millions of exciting short video content to its users. . So far in India, Firework has partnered with Vi, Samsung, MI, OneIndia.in, Google Discover to name a few.