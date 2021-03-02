Jio partners with Firework to offer video stories feature on Jio KaiOS Updated : March 02, 2021 04:08 PM IST With this move, Firework will be native in all Jio KaiOS phones and integrated within the Jio browser. Firework’s SaaS based offering enables businesses and platforms to bunk in the “Stories” format, be it on apps or in the open web through a simple integration. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply