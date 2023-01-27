Jio launches True 5G services in all 6 states of the North East circle

Starting January 27, Jio users in seven cities, namely Itanagar, Imphal, Shillong, Aizawl, Kohima, Dimapur, and Agartala will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, by which they can experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.
Reliance Jio announced the launch of its True 5G services across all six states of the North-East circle by connecting seven cities namely, Shillong, Imphal, Aizawl, Agartala, Itanagar, Kohima, and Dimapur with the transformational Jio True 5G network.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023— From increasing allocation to up-skilling, India's education sector expects a lot
Jan 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
India's Civil Aviation — Additional consolidation amid thinning competition!
Jan 27, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
International Customs Day—Let the occasion be remembered to make Customs a partner of trade and industry
Jan 26, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
T+1 settlement cycle starts from January 27: Here’s what it means for investors
Jan 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
“Such a large rollout that covers every state in the North-East circle is testimony to Jio’s commitment towards the development of the circle. By December 2023, Jio True 5G services will be made available in every town and taluka of the North-Eastern states,” the company said in a statement.
Commenting on the occasion, Jio Spokesperson said, “Jio is proud to announce the launch of True 5G services in all the six states of North-East Circle from today. This advanced technology will bring significant benefits to the people of the Northeast, particularly in the field of healthcare with its reliable wireless network. Additionally, it will enhance various sectors such as agriculture, education, e-governance, IT, SME, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, and many more.”
Also Read: Reliance Jio launches 5G services in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana and Siliguri taking the total coverage to 72 cities
The spokesperson also added that currently, Jio True 5G is present in 191 cities in less than four months of its beta launch. “Our engineers are working tirelessly to ensure that every Indian can experience the transformational power and exponential benefits of True-5G technology. We are grateful to the State Governments for their support in digitizing the North-East circle,” they added.
Starting January 27, Jio users in seven cities across six states of Arunachal Pradesh (Itanagar), Manipur (Imphal), Meghalaya (Shillong), Mizoram (Aizawl), Nagaland (Kohima and Dimapur), and Tripura (Agartala) will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, by which they can experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.
Jio also recently launched its 5G services in Panaji and became the first and the only operator to do so, according to the company.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!