Jio launches True 5G services in all 6 states of the North East circle

Reliance Jio announced the launch of its True 5G services across all six states of the North-East circle by connecting seven cities namely, Shillong, Imphal, Aizawl, Agartala, Itanagar, Kohima, and Dimapur with the transformational Jio True 5G network.

“Such a large rollout that covers every state in the North-East circle is testimony to Jio’s commitment towards the development of the circle. By December 2023, Jio True 5G services will be made available in every town and taluka of the North-Eastern states,” the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the occasion, Jio Spokesperson said, “Jio is proud to announce the launch of True 5G services in all the six states of North-East Circle from today. This advanced technology will bring significant benefits to the people of the Northeast, particularly in the field of healthcare with its reliable wireless network. Additionally, it will enhance various sectors such as agriculture, education, e-governance, IT, SME, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, and many more.”

The spokesperson also added that currently, Jio True 5G is present in 191 cities in less than four months of its beta launch. “Our engineers are working tirelessly to ensure that every Indian can experience the transformational power and exponential benefits of True-5G technology. We are grateful to the State Governments for their support in digitizing the North-East circle,” they added.

Starting January 27, Jio users in seven cities across six states of Arunachal Pradesh (Itanagar), Manipur (Imphal), Meghalaya (Shillong), Mizoram (Aizawl), Nagaland (Kohima and Dimapur), and Tripura (Agartala) will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, by which they can experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.