Business Jio gains 2.5 mn subscribers in July as Airtel, VIL slip Updated : October 18, 2020 12:10 PM IST Although the industry's overall wireless subscribers rose nearly 3.5 million in July the total `active subscribers' count in July actually fell 2.1 million The proportion of active wireless subscribers was nearly 83.54 percent of the total wireless subscriber base, TRAI said. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.