China may have made huge leaps in technological innovation but the country’s banks have not embraced the digital era as well as their peers in India have. That’s the view coming from veteran banker KV Kamath, who is currently the non-executive chairman at Jio Financial Services, owned by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani (net worth $110 billion).

The 76-year-old Kamath has spent three years, starting in 2015, in Beijing as the chief of the New Development Bank of BRICS countries.

"I can say this without any hesitation, there is virtually no area where we are behind today,” Kamath said at the Global Fintech Fest. Kamath has also seen the evolution of the Indian banking space, and for a long time, he was in the driver’s seat as the CEO of ICICI Bank, which became the country’s largest private bank under his leadership.

Kamath’s endorsement of the scale of digital adoption in India has also been one of the showpieces for the Narendra Modi government at the G20 Summit 2023. Between 2011 and 2019, digitalisation in India grew neck to neck with China at 11 percent, according to Ernst and Young.

However, at the beginning of the last decade, India’s efforts in building a digital public infrastructure (which was earlier called the India Stack) made the progress more widely accessible and affordable.

“Actually it starts with the India Stack. The governor yesterday talked about it and everyone here knows what it is. So the India Stack is the centerpiece of this whole alliance for good, the digital good of this country. And we build on that.

It is very interesting because that stack is enabled by a public-private partnership, predominantly public, and the government provides for that partnership. And nowhere else in the world, I know of that it is really a government-driven growth," Kamath said.

By opening up public data to be used in creating new applications, by startups, India was able to digitise everything from identity documents to payments to governance and public services and much more.

China’s economy is five times bigger than India's, but the gap between the two countries' fintech is, on the face of it, a lot narrower. India is currently the world’s third largest fintech ecosystem with 7,460 companies in the domain. The US has the highest with 22,290 fintech companies, followed by China, which has 8,870.

What is India stack and what makes it special?

India wants to export its digital public infrastructure, which includes the existing Aadhaar (biometric digital identity system), unified payment interface (UPI), digilocker (a public digital storage system for documents), direct benefit transfer of government sops and subsidies, as well as the recently launched ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce). The National Payments Council of India is in talks to extend UPI services in the US, European countries, and West Asia.

What is ONDC?

The not-for-profit ONDC aims to break the monopoly of e-commerce platforms. On this super aggregator network, when a buyer searches for a product, the results will be from different e-commerce platforms and listings. This will allow the buyer to compare prices, features, and discounts available in a single view. The platform offers similar options at the time of payment too.

According to Kamath, global investors are taking note of the progress, "I had a guest from abroad the other day - one of the largest global banks. When I mentioned to him, what is possible, the only thing the rest of the conversation was, to make sure that telling his local person, make sure that I have the names of those companies who provide this sort of disruption,” he said, emphasising that Indian startups and fintech companies should look at global opportunities too.