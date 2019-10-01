Jio drops JioPhone price by over 50% to Rs 699

Reliance Jio on Tuesday reduced the price of its 4G mobile handset JioPhone by over 50 per cent to Rs 699 for the ongoing festive season.

The company claimed that nearly 7 crore 2G users have been on-boarded on JioPhone platform since its launch. It is targeting around 35 crore such customers.

"During the festive season of Dussehra and Diwali, Jio is making the JioPhone available for a special price of only Rs 699 as against the current price of Rs 1,500. This is a clear saving of over Rs 800 without any special conditions like having to exchange your old phone," the company said in a statement.

Along with the reduction in handset price, Jio has also announced to add Rs 99 worth of data for the first 7 recharges.

"Jio will ensure that no Indian is deprived of the affordable Internet and the fruits of the Digital Revolution. By offering the JioPhone Diwali Gift', we are making an investment of Rs 1,500 towards bringing every new person from the bottom of the economic pyramid into the Internet economy. This also shows our commitment to the success of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's visionary Digital India Mission, Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited said.

Jio claimed that the Jio Smartphone is the only smartphone that is made in India, by Indians, for Indians, and with an Indian Operating System.

"While non-Jio operators charge over Rs 500 per GB for poor-quality 2G data, Jio's fully 4G network provides the most-affordable data charges with highest quality data. Further, Jio made the world's cheapest 4G-enabled Smartphone available to common Indians," the statement said.