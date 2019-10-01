Business
Jio drops JioPhone price by over 50% to Rs 699
Updated : October 01, 2019 03:35 PM IST
Along with the reduction in handset price, Jio has also announced to add Rs 99 worth of data for the first 7 recharges.
Jio claimed that the Jio Smartphone is the only smartphone that is made in India, by Indians, for Indians, and with an Indian Operating System.
