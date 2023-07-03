Jio Bharat launched in India with tariff plans starting at Rs 123 — Here is how it stacks up with other Jio 4G plans

The tariff on the Jio Bharat is Rs 123 per month for unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data, compared to other operators’ Rs 179 plan for voice calls and 2GB data.

Jio has launched the Jio Bharat feature phone with the objective of “empowering every Indian with the power of digital services, especially those who cannot afford a smartphone”.

Price-wise, the feature phone comes at Rs 999, which Jio claims is the lowest entry price for an internet-enabled phone. It is also said to have a 30 percent cheaper monthly plan and seven times more data compared to the feature phone offerings of other operators.

Here are some other 4G plans that Jio currently offers both prepaid and postpaid.

Prepaid plans

Price Validity Daily data cap Rs 2,999 365 days 2.5GB Rs 999 84 days 3GB Rs 749 90 days 2GB Rs 789 84 days 2GB Rs 739 84 days 1.5GB Rs 719 84 days 2GB Rs 666 84 days 1.5GB Rs 589 56 days 2GB Rs 529 56 days 1.5GB Rs 399 28 days 3GB Rs 349 30 days 2.5GB Rs 2,545 336 days 1.5GB Rs 479 56 days 1.5GB Rs 269 28 days 1.5GB Rs 259 1 calendar month 1.5GB Rs 239 28 days 1.5GB Rs 199 23 days 1.5GB Rs 533 56 days 2GB Rs 299 28 days 2GB Rs 249 23 days 2GB Rs 209 28 days 1GB Rs 179 24 days 1GB Rs 149 20 days 1GB Rs 296 30 days 25GB (total) Rs 219 14 days 3GB

The plans also offer JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud subscriptions as additional benefits.

Postpaid plans