Jio Bharat launched in India with tariff plans starting at Rs 123 — Here is how it stacks up with other Jio 4G plans

Jio Bharat launched in India with tariff plans starting at Rs 123 — Here is how it stacks up with other Jio 4G plans

Read Time2 Min Read
By Pihu Yadav  Jul 3, 2023 11:20:20 PM IST (Updated)

The tariff on the Jio Bharat is Rs 123 per month for unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data, compared to other operators’ Rs 179 plan for voice calls and 2GB data.

Jio has launched the Jio Bharat feature phone with the objective of “empowering every Indian with the power of digital services, especially those who cannot afford a smartphone”.

Price-wise, the feature phone comes at Rs 999, which Jio claims is the lowest entry price for an internet-enabled phone. It is also said to have a 30 percent cheaper monthly plan and seven times more data compared to the feature phone offerings of other operators.
Here are some other 4G plans that Jio currently offers both prepaid and postpaid.
Prepaid plans
PriceValidityDaily data cap
Rs 2,999365 days2.5GB
Rs 99984 days3GB
Rs 74990 days2GB
Rs 78984 days2GB
Rs 73984 days1.5GB
Rs 71984 days2GB
Rs 66684 days1.5GB
Rs 58956 days2GB
Rs 52956 days1.5GB
Rs 39928 days3GB
Rs 34930 days2.5GB
Rs 2,545336 days1.5GB
Rs 47956 days1.5GB
Rs 26928 days1.5GB
Rs 2591 calendar month1.5GB
Rs 23928 days1.5GB
Rs 19923 days1.5GB
Rs 53356 days2GB
Rs 29928 days2GB
Rs 24923 days2GB
Rs 20928 days1GB
Rs 17924 days1GB
Rs 14920 days1GB
Rs 29630 days25GB (total)
Rs 21914 days3GB
The plans also offer JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud subscriptions as additional benefits.
Postpaid plans
PriceDataBenefits
Add-on Family SIMs
Rs 1,499300GBNetflix (mobile), Amazon PrimeNA
Rs 699100GBNetflix (mobile), Amazon Prime
Upto 3 family SIMs
Rs 599UnlimitedNANA
Rs 39975GBNA
Upto 3 family SIMs
Rs 29930GBNANA
 
