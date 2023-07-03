Jio Bharat launched in India with tariff plans starting at Rs 123 — Here is how it stacks up with other Jio 4G plans

The tariff on the Jio Bharat is Rs 123 per month for unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data, compared to other operators’ Rs 179 plan for voice calls and 2GB data.

Jio has launched the Jio Bharat feature phone with the objective of “empowering every Indian with the power of digital services, especially those who cannot afford a smartphone”.

Price-wise, the feature phone comes at Rs 999, which Jio claims is the lowest entry price for an internet-enabled phone. It is also said to have a 30 percent cheaper monthly plan and seven times more data compared to the feature phone offerings of other operators.