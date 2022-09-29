This Sachin Tendulkar and Adar Poonawalla backed company will build your metaverse for you

By Vijay Anand

New-age digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys has announced the acquisition of Metaphy Labs — an end-to-end solution provider for brands to create their own metaverse capabilities in the Web3 space.

With Metaphy Labs, JetSynthesys says it aims to facilitate the democratisation of the metaverse experience by providing ‘metaverse as a service’ (MaaS) to brands, helping them build their own virtual worlds, replete with meta commerce and a wide range of customisable immersive user experiences, as per a press release.

The press release added that JetSynthesys is known for its advanced capabilities in AI/ML, AR/VR/XR, and with this at the helm, Metaphy Labs aims to help brands ramp up user engagement using Web3 technology to create the same magic for the user sitting at home or anywhere in the world. Meta Commerce is slated to be a $2.5 trillion global opportunity by 2030 as per a McKinsey report

“As a digital-first company building Jetverse, JetSynthesys is best poised to accelerate the growth of Web3 and extend its advanced capabilities to help other brands enter the metaverse too. Our mission has always been to provide best-in-class services to all our clients and end-users, and we are committed to doing the same with Metaphy Labs," Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO of JetSynthesys , said.

"We are amongst the early pioneers of providing metaverse solutions in the country and are looking forward to helping brands build best-in-class user experiences. Our vision with the company is to take India to the next level of innovation and disruption within Web 3.0. We aim to partner with multiple stakeholders including public and private sector companies, industry bodies, and government stakeholders to make MAAS the most sought-after capability of the future," Navani added.

"Our objective as JetSynthesys ' Metaphy is to offer a platform ecosystem that enables brands and creators to swiftly develop and release immersive experiences with meta-commerce capabilities," Rakesh S. Co-founder & CEO, Metaphy Labs, added.

Girish Menon, Chief Strategy Officer, JetSynthesys , called Web3 the next phase of the internet ecosystem that will transform the future of the digital revolution. "As early adopters in the country, JetSynthesys ’ Metaphy Labs will look at building the metaverse ecosystem and also leverage the high-growth, high-opportunity area of metaverse commerce," he said.

The Pune-headquartered company, with offices in Europe, the UK, and the US, is backed by industry biggies like Kris Gopalakrishnan, Adar Poonawalla, Sachin Tendulkar, and the multi-billion-dollar family offices of the promoters of Thermax, Triveni Group, Yohan Poonawalla Group and DSP Group.