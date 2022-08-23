JetSynthesys launches new version of Real Cricket mobile game

By CNBCTV18.com

JetSynthesys, a digital entertainment and technology company, has launched the latest offering of its Real Cricket franchise, through Nautilus Mobile, a game developer.

The company said in a press release that the game offers "realism with real-life-sized stadiums, motion-captured animations, and manual fielding". Further, commentators Sanjay Manjrekar, Aakash Chopra, Vivek Razdan, Danny Morrisson, and Lisa Sthalekar have also been roped in. "Additionally, players can also map their desired shots to suit their unique batting style using the Shot Map section in the game," the release added.

The release also mentioned that Real Cricket has also won multiple awards in the past including the "Most Competitive Game" of Google Play's Best Games of 2018, India Gaming Week Sports & Debut game of the year 2015, People's Choice Game of The Year — 2014, and People's Choice Indie Game of The Year – 2013.

In February, a national-level e-sports tournament was held on Real Cricket 20, which garnered over 1 lakh participants. The tournament lasted four months concluding in a national final where a prize pool of Rs 20 lakh was distributed amongst the winners.

As part of Google Play’s 10-year anniversary in August, Real Cricket was featured in the “Games that Inspire on Google Play” — one of only 3 Indian-made games to feature in the coveted list.