JetSynthesys announces a new mobile app to scan and digitise documents in collaboration with Mobicule

By Pihu Yadav

Mini JetSynthesys, a digital entertainment and technology company, and Mobicule, a debt recovery solutions business, together announced the launch of a new mobile application to digitise documents called NetraScan.

JetSynthesys, a digital entertainment and technology company, and Mobicule, a debt recovery solutions business, together announced the launch of a new smartphone application called NetraScan to digitise documents.

According to a press release from the company, JetSynthesys will hold a majority stake in the joint venture with NetraScan, which is aiming to reach two million downloads by 2023.

Commenting on the partnership, Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, JetSynthesys, said, “This partnership with NetraScan is opportune and will further strengthen our ‘Livelihood’ product portfolio. Combining our extensive market knowledge and technology prowess with Mobicule’s deep understanding of technical research & development, operations and niche in the Enterprise Mobility segment, we shall strive to create value for the target audience and enable a wider reach.”

Regarding this association, Siddharth Agarwal, Founder and Managing Director, Mobicule said, “It represents each organisation’s strong commitment to providing customers with the best solutions and product applications.”

NetraScan also has a PDF creator and editor. Seven to eight Indian National IDs are reportedly a part of the portfolio which can be scanned and validated for customer onboarding/digital KYC along with a patent-pending AI-Based Face Liveliness and Face match, JetSynthesys claims.

Also Read: This company claims its AI tool can help you become a better writer

NetraScan converts all images to PDF with only a tap and is said to have features to improve the quality of documents while compressing their size. It is a business-to-business (B2B), business-to-government (B2G) and business-to-customer (B2C) offering, which is also said to be data privacy protected.