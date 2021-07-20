Jeff Bezos space flight LIVE updates: Amazon founder to fly on board Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket today at 6.30 pm IST

Jeff Bezos is going to space: All you need to know about his 11-minute adventure

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is going on an 11-minute ride to space with his younger brother Mark on July 20. The Bezos brothers will be joined by another passenger who has won the spare seat on the New Shepard space rocket for $28 million. Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin has been running the suborbital New Shepard rocket through a series of successful test flights. The capsule will carry as many as six passengers, though the company has not yet revealed who else will be on board. READ MORE