Jeff Bezos space flight LIVE updates: Amazon founder to fly on board Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket today at 6.30 pm IST

Jeff Bezos Blue Origin Rocket Launch LIVE Updates: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is going on an 11-minute ride to space with his younger brother Mark on July 20. The Bezos brothers will be joined by another passenger who has won the spare seat on the New Shepard space rocket for $28 million. Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin has been running the suborbital New Shepard rocket through a series of successful test flights. The capsule will carry as many as six passengers, though the company has not yet revealed who else will be on board. Here are the live updates
Jeff Bezos, richest man on earth, flies to space today; here's how to watch
The launch will be broadcast live on the website of Blue Origin and on its YouTube channel beginning at 5 pm IST. The take-off is targeted for 6:30 pm in India on Tuesday. The live broadcast starts 90 minutes before the take-off. READ MORE
Jeff Bezos is going to space: All you need to know about his 11-minute adventure
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is going on an 11-minute ride to space with his younger brother Mark on July 20. The Bezos brothers will be joined by another passenger who has won the spare seat on the New Shepard space rocket for $28 million. Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin has been running the suborbital New Shepard rocket through a series of successful test flights. The capsule will carry as many as six passengers, though the company has not yet revealed who else will be on board. READ MORE
Good Afternoon readers and welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the space travel of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' and his co-travelers. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest updates and developments from the mega event. For starters, Bezos, the world’s richest man, is about to launch himself on a supersonic joyride to the edge of space. He’ll be flying aboard New Shepard, a suborbital capsule and rocket system built by his space company Blue Origin. He’s also bringing along a few guests on this inaugural journey — his brother, Mark Bezos; Wally Funk, an 82-year-old pilot and one of the “Mercury 13" women; and an 18-year old recent high school graduate named Oliver Daemen, who will be the first paying customer aboard New Shepard.
