    32 US tech billionaires made a record $59 billion after Thursday's market rally

    32 US tech billionaires made a record $59 billion after Thursday's market rally

    32 US tech billionaires made a record $59 billion after Thursday's market rally
    By Pihu Yadav   IST (Published)

    The year has been a slump for tech equities notwithstanding the one-day bounce. A significant sell-off has occurred as a result of market sentiment being negatively impacted by rising interest rates and inflation.

    US tech billionaires had a field day on Thursday after a market rally sent their wealth to record highs in a single day. After the October consumer price index (CPI) revealed that inflation had decreased, optimism that the Federal Reserve might scale down its interest rate hike led to a 7 percent increase in US stocks on Thursday.

    According to Bloomberg, this added a collective $59 billion to the net worth of 32 tech billionaires, as a large portion of the billionaires' fortunes is dependent on their shareholdings in publicly traded tech companies.
    The highest one-day increase in net worth went to Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, whose fortune increased by $10.5 billion to $119.6 billion. The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that the e-commerce giant's share prices rose 12 percent after learning that CEO Andy Jessy is conducting a cost-cutting study. According to Bloomberg, Bezos's investment in Amazon accounts for over 80 percent of his total net worth.
    Also Read: Did Elon Musk just confirm ‘save video’ option on Twitter?
    Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the wealthiest man in the world, saw his wealth increase by $9.6 billion to $184 billion on Thursday, making him the second-largest beneficiary of the tech market surge, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
    Bloomberg also said that Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the co-founders of Alphabet, had their fortunes increase by $5.3 billion and $5.1 billion, respectively, while former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer's net worth increased by $5.9 billion.
    Position on Bloomberg Billionaires IndexWhoWhat they've gainedWhat they’re worth
    #4Jeff Bezos, founder, Amazon$10.5 billion$119.6 billion
    #1Elon Musk, CEO, Tesla$9.6 billion$184 billion
    #10Steve Ballmer, former CEO, Microsoft$5.9 billion$86.6 billion
    #9Larry Page, co-founder, Alphabet$5.3 billion$87.3 billion
    #11Sergey Brin, co-founder, Alphabet$5.1 billion$83.6 billion
    The year has been a slump for tech equities, notwithstanding the one-day bounce. A significant sell-off has occurred due to market sentiment being negatively impacted by rising interest rates and inflation.
    The tech-focused Nasdaq 100 index ended the day 7.5 percent higher but is still off 29 percent for the year.
    Also Read: FTX halts the addition of new clients, withdrawals and fresh deposits
