JBL launches the wireless earbuds 'Tune Flex' in India for Rs 6,999

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini On Tuesday, JBL announced the launch of its new Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds JBL Tune Flex in India for Rs 6,999.

On Tuesday, audio company JBL announced the launch of its new Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds JBL Tune Flex in India. These are the first earbuds to feature JBL’s proprietary “Sound Fit”. These earbuds also offer six modes of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) tuning, whether using open or sealed ear tips.

Along with a natural, open design, the earbuds come with three different sizes of sealing ear tips to prevent sound leakage. JBL claims that the JBL Tune Flex have up to eight hours of battery life in the buds and more than 24 hours in the case with ANC turned off, along with fast charging support. They also have the hands-free voice control feature which can be controlled using Google Assistant.

The earbuds also feature JBL’s Pure Bass Sound and sport four microphones. They have been rated IPX4 for water and dust resistance, meaning they can resist splashes of water but nothing more than that.

Commenting on the launch, Vikram Kher, Vice President, Lifestyle, HARMAN India said, “JBL prioritises its customers' needs by focusing on them, which allows it to better understand them and provide lifestyle solutions that meet those requirements. With our most recent solution-the JBL Tune Flex, customers can easily switch between work and play while also customising their audio experiences to best suit their listening preferences.”