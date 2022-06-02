Javier Olivan, the current chief growth officer at Meta Platforms, will take over as the company's chief operating officer after Sheryl Sandberg stepped down from the post on Wednesday.

Olivan has been with Meta, formerly known as Facebook, for several years, contributing to its explosive expansion.

However, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the Spaniard’s role would be "different from what Sheryl has done" and a more traditional one. Olivan will be responsible for the advertising and business products while continuing to head infrastructure and corporate development, Zuckerberg said.

Olivan is likely to have less autonomy than what Sandberg had when she had joined the company as Meta is now a mature business with $118 billion in revenues, Reuters quoted Brian Wieser, global president of business intelligence at ad agency GroupM, as saying.

Who is Javier Olivan?

Not much is known about Javier Olivan as he has mostly remained behind the scene. Olivan grew up in a small town in the Pyrenees Mountains of northern Spain, but now lives in Palo Alto, California, with his family. He studied electrical and industrial engineering from the University of Navarra and also holds a Master’s degree in business administration from Stanford University, Facebook revealed.

Prior to joining Facebook, he worked with Siemens AG where he is said to have led a cross-functional team responsible for development and market launch of handset devices. He also worked for Japan’s NTT Data, his LinkedIn account revealed.

Olivan’s work at Facebook

Olivan joined Facebook in 2007 as the head of international growth at a time when the social media platform had about 40 million users, of which a very small portion came from outside the US. He has been instrumental in driving growth to nearly 3.6 billion users across the social media platform and other apps like Instagram. The company now has around 91 percent of monthly users from outside Canada and the US, Hindustan Times reported.

Olivan is said to have pushed for expansion in countries like India, Brazil, Russia, Indonesia and Japan, VentureBeat reported back in 2010.

As the chief growth officer, Olivan leads the central products and functions across Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. Apart from his product teams, Olivan heads teams for data science, UX research, content strategy and internationalisation.

Outside work

Outside office, Olivan enjoys paragliding and surfing, media reports said. He is also a member of the board of Endeavor, a non-profit organisation that supports the global entrepreneurial ecosystem.