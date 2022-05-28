James Webb Telescope’s first target will be extremely hot, airless ‘Super-Earths’

After a successful journey covering about 1,500,000 km from Earth, the $10 billion James Webb Telescope is weeks away from full operation. The telescope was launched in December 2021, and it has now completed the alignment of its 18 hexagonal, gold-plated mirrors. With its instruments aligned, the Webb telescope awaits a final instrument calibration before it begins studying distant stars in a few weeks.

NASA is racking up a list of exciting interstellar targets for the Webb telescope. As the first assignment, the Webb telescope will work on investigating the two extremely hot exoplanets lava-filled 55 Cancri e and airless LHS 3844 b that are classified as “Super-Earths” (means they are larger than the Earth but smaller than Neptune).

Is it possible for a rocky planet to be so hot that the surface is molten and the clouds rain lava? 🔥 ☂️ #NASAWebb will find out: https://t.co/Uo3oeklLMu 📷: Artist illustration, credit NASA, ESA, CSA, Dani Player (STScI) pic.twitter.com/OrZZXMp4CR— NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) May 26, 2022

While planets like these do not exist in our own solar system, these rocky, roughly Earth-sized, extremely hot planets that are close to their stars are common in our Milky Way galaxy. The super-Earths will be examined by the James Webb telescope to help researchers understand the evolution of rocky planets, such as Earth.

What are Super-Earths?

The planet 55 Cancri e has surface temperatures reaching 4,400 °F (2,400 °C), which is way above the melting point of rock-forming minerals.

55 Cancri e also orbits a sun-like star as the Earth does. However, unlike the Earth that sits at 95 million miles away from the Sun, the Super-Earth sits at less than 1.5 million miles from that star which makes it extremely hot. Scientists believe due the proximity the planet is in a tidal lock (one side of the planet is always facing the star) that literally melts the rocks of 55 Cancri e into oceans of lava. Also, the atmosphere on the other side could be rich in oxygen and nitrogen.

Another phenomenon that occurs due to its close proximity is that the planet completes one circuit (one revolution/one year) in less than 18 hours.

The other planet that the telescope will observe is the LHS 3844 b, which orbits a star that is smaller and cooler than 55 Cancri e's host star.

This planet is not as hot as the other one and its surface is not molten. However, it is completely airless and has no substantial atmosphere, therefore, scientists can directly analyse the solid rock on its surface.